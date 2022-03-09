Post-Pandemic Business Success will be Driven by Ability to Adapt to Remote Model

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) ("Xigem" or the "Company"), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, today commented on the lasting impact of the worldwide shift to remote commerce. Even as physical workplaces reopen and pandemic-related restrictions are lifted, the work-from-home and hybrid models will remain widespread and business interactions will increasingly occur remotely. In response, successful organizations will need to deploy appropriate technology throughout the value chain. Xigem and its integrated stable of patented and proprietary technologies are powered to provide key solutions for businesses seeking to excel in this new atmosphere.

A Pew Research Center survey conducted in the U.S. in January 2022 found that more people are now working from home by choice (61%) rather than necessity (38%), and 78% of those who are currently working from home would like to continue to do so.1 A similar international study by Future Forum found that 58% of knowledge workers have hybrid work arrangements allowing them to split their work between office and remote settings.2

With so many people working remotely, key decisions are increasingly made through technology enabled channels. For example, recently Harvard Business Review ("HBR") described the challenges that sales representatives face in securing person-to-person interactions with purchasing teams during the sales process. More than 40% of B2B buyers would strongly prefer to avoid salesperson interactions altogether, instead relying on technology to support all of their procurement requirements. HBR determines that to succeed in this environment, companies should evolve to a model where the entire sales cycle can be managed digitally.3

Xigem has assembled technologies that help organizations and consumers thrive in the remote economy. Its patented iAgent is a customer acquisition, conversion and retention application that enables virtual and face-to-face interaction anywhere in the world; and FOOi is a mobile fintech app that facilitates digital payments through peer-to-peer and peer-to-business financial transactions. Cylix Data is a business intelligence platform that harnesses data to provide extensive information on potential customers and business partners and help mitigate risks.

"As we approach the two-year anniversary of the start of the pandemic, it is clear that organizations must be prepared to switch seamlessly to remote interactions and processes to succeed in the new normal," said Brian Kalish, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xigem. "At Xigem our focus is on providing tools for those organizations who are seeking innovative technologies that enable the effective management of their teams, customer relationships, payments, business risks and logistics in the world today."

Through its growing portfolio of technologies, including the proposed acquisition of logistics software platform All Source B2B, Xigem is providing tools that can help people and companies navigate the rapidly changing economic landscape.

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem is positioned to become a leading technology provider for the emerging near trillion-dollar remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers, and other organizations. iAgent, the Company's patented technology, FOOi, its proprietary peer-to-peer mobile payments app, and Cylix Data, its business intelligence engine, is intended to provide organizations, businesses, and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments, while the Company looks to aggregate a portfolio of innovative technologies capable of disrupting traditional business models.

