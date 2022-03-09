Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer issues its 2021 Annual Report

Wolters Kluwer issuesits 2021 Annual Report

March 9, 2022-Wolters Kluwer, a global providerof professional information, software solutions, and services,today issuedits 2021 Annual Report and 2021Environmental, Social, and Governance Data Overview.The Financial Statements for 2021, as included in the 2021Annual Report,will be proposed for adoption at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on April 21, 2022.

The agenda with explanatory notes, and the convocation notice for the AGM are now available at www.wolterskluwer.com/agm. The agenda for the AGM includes the proposal to distribute a total dividend over the 2021 financial year of €1.57 per ordinary share. If approved, this will result in a final dividend of €1.03 per ordinary share. Furthermore, the proposals to appoint Ms. Heleen Kersten as member of the Supervisory Board and re-appoint the auditor of the company are on the agenda. The proposal to adopt the amended remuneration for the members of the Supervisory Board is also on the agenda.

The information for the AGM includes an update of issued share capital on which votes can be cast at the meeting. The AGM will be held in a hybrid format, where shareholders can attend in person or through a webcast, on April 21, 2022.

The 2021 Annual Report, with integrated selected sustainability information, and the 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Data Overview, are available in PDF on www.wolterskluwer.com/annual-report.

The Wolters Kluwer 2021 Annual Report reflects our key achievements in 2021, and how we delivered upon our 2019-2021 strategy, Accelerating Our Value. It also sets out our 2022-2024 strategy, Elevate our Value, designed to build on the previous plan and strengthen our focus on cloud-based expert solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Financial Calendar

March 9, 2022 Publication of 2021 Annual Report and ESG Data Overview

April 21, 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

April 25, 2022 Ex-dividend date: 2021 final dividend

April 26, 2022 Record date: 2021 final dividend

May 4, 2022 First-Quarter 2022 Trading Update

May 18, 2022 Payment date: 2021 final dividend ordinary shares

May 25, 2022 Payment date: 2021 final dividend ADRs

August 3, 2022 Half-Year 2022 Results

August 30, 2022 Ex-dividend date: 2022 interim dividend

August 31, 2022 Record date: 2022 interim dividend

September 22, 2022 Payment date: 2022 interim dividend

September 29, 2022 Payment date: 2022 interim dividend ADRs

November 2, 2022 Nine-Month 2022 Trading Update

February 22, 2023 Full-Year 2022 Results

Forward-looking statements and other important legal information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Elements of this press release contain or may contain inside information about Wolters Kluwer within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU).

