Gaming Realms PLC Announces Approval of iGaming Supplier License in Ontario

Approval of iGaming Supplier License in Ontario

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Gaming Realms Plc ("Gaming Realms", the "Company" or the "Group") (AIM:GMR), the developer and licensor of mobile focused gaming content, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Alchemybet Limited, has been awarded an iGaming Supplier license to supply games within the Canadian province of Ontario ahead of the opening of the province's regulated iGaming market on 4 April 2022.

Gaming Realms' entry into the Canadian iGaming market marks a significant milestone for the Group, presenting a long-term growth opportunity as the Company focuses on providing its Slingo Originals game content to Ontario's licensed online casino operators.

With a population of 15 million, Ontario is larger than any State within the U.S. that is currently licensed for iGaming. It is reasonable to expect that revenues will be higher than New Jersey, Michigan or Pennsylvania, where the Company is currently supplying its Slingo Originals content.

The Company will launch its full games portfolio in Ontario and is now preparing for launch as the market opens.

With regard to current trading, whilst early in the year, 2022 has started well with revenues in excess of management's expectations, giving management confidence in the outlook.

Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman of Gaming Realms, commented: "Ontario should be a bigger market for Gaming Realms than any of the U.S States that have regulated so far, so we are very excited to have been awarded our supplier license in this territory.

"Our approval marks an important step in the Group's growth trajectory as we focus on expanding and strengthening our global presence and bringing our hugely popular and innovative Slingo content to new audiences."

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

