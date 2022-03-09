Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.03.2022

The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.03.2022



Das Instrument 5PP GB00B4WFW713 LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.03.2022

The instrument 5PP GB00B4WFW713 LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.03.2022



Das Instrument BOA HK0023000190 BK OF EAST ASIA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.03.2022

The instrument BOA HK0023000190 BK OF EAST ASIA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.03.2022



Das Instrument B7X NO0010299068 ENSURGE MICROPOW. NK 0,11 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.03.2022

The instrument B7X NO0010299068 ENSURGE MICROPOW. NK 0,11 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.03.2022



Das Instrument GR2 AU0000102154 MARVEL GOLD LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.03.2022

The instrument GR2 AU0000102154 MARVEL GOLD LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.03.2022

