Mittwoch, 09.03.2022
Aktientipp: Trotz Marktturbulenzen: Rekordvolumen, aber aufwärts!
WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 
Lang & Schwarz
09.03.22
09:21 Uhr
6,100 Euro
-6,100
-100,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
09.03.2022 | 08:37
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies that S&P Global Ratings has downgraded MMK's credit rating

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies that S&P Global Ratings has downgraded MMK's credit rating

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies that S&P Global Ratings has downgraded MMK's credit rating 09-March-2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) notifies 
              that S&P Global Ratings has downgraded MMK's credit rating to 'CCC-' from 'BBB-', the same 
              level as the foreign currency rating and the transfer and convertibility assessment on 
MMK notifies that S&P   Russia, to reflect the heightened sovereign risk for all Russian corporate issuers. 
global ratings has 
downgraded MMk's credit  At the same time, S&P Global Ratings placed MMK's issuer credit and issue ratings on 
rating           CreditWatch with negative implications. 
              The full press-release of S&P Global Ratings is available at: 
9 march 2022        https://disclosure.spglobal.com/ratings/en/regulatory/article/-/view/type/HTML/id/2805568 
Magnitogorsk, Russia 
 
 
About MMK 
MMK is a Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large 
steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of 
iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel 
products, with a predominant share of premium products. In 2021, MMK produced 13.6 mln  Subscribe to our official MMK 
tonnes of crude steel and sold 12.5 mln tonnes of commercial steel products.       channel in Telegram, to be the 
                                             first to know about key MMK 
Group revenue in 2021 totalled USD 11,869 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 4,290 mln. MMK   news. 
boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.09? at the end of 
2021. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts 
are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%. 
 
 
Investor Relations Department KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2022 
Veronika Kryachko       Financial calendar 
+7 (915) 380-62-66 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
               13 April   Q1 2022 Trading Update 
ESG DEPARTMENT        19 April   Q1 2022 IFRS financials +7 982 282 9682 vrubel.ys@mmk.ru Communications Department Dmitriy Kuchumov +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 147744 
EQS News ID:  1297761 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1297761&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
