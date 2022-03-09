DJ Polymetal: Shareholder Structure Update

Date 09 March 2022 Polymetal International plc

Shareholder Structure Update

Further to the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) amendments, that came into force on 1 Mach 2022, the Company confirms that it does not consider itself to be an entity owned by or acting on behalf or at the direction of a 'person connected with Russia as defined in Regulation 19A(2) of The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 and thereby impacted by the current UK capital market sanctions. The Company's largest shareholders as per Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DTR) 5.1.2 R are:

-- ICT Holding Ltd, a company incorporated and resident in the Republic of Cyprus, which directly andindirectly holds 23.9% interest in the Company as disclosed on 25 September 2020 (link).? ICT Holding Ltd (Cyprus) is a 100% subsidiary of Investment Construction Technology (ICT) Group LTD,a company incorporated and resident in the Republic of Cyprus, which in its turn is owned by Mr Alexander Nesis- 47.29% and a number of other persons. - None of the shareholders of Investment Construction Technology (ICT) Group LTD is a controllingshareholder. - Mr Alexander Nesis is a Swiss resident with citizenship of Israel, Malta and Russia. - More than 50% of interest in Investment Construction Technology (ICT) Group LTD is owned bynon-Russian residents.

-- BlackRock, Inc. which directly and indirectly holds 10.1% interest in the Company as disclosed on 1 March2022 (link).

-- Fodina B.V. (ultimate controlling person Renáta Kellnerová), which directly and indirectly holds 3.3%interest in the Company as disclosed on 2 March 2022 (link).

-- Based on free float restrictions adopted by FTSE Russell, the Company does not include ICT Holding Ltd.'sshares as well as shares owned by management and directors into free float. Hence, the free float as of the date ofthis press-release equals 75.2%.

The Company further confirms that it has not issued any securities since 0:01 on 1 March 2022.

The Company will continue to monitor the above and will make an announcement if this changes prior to the issue of any securities.

