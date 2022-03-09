Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Director Dealing
London, March 9
ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69
Director Dealing
9 March 2022
The Company hereby announces that, on 7 March 2022, the Company was notified that the following purchases were made:
Mr Noel Lamb (Non-Executive Director of the Company) had purchased:
4,000 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company on 7 March 2022, at a price of 190 pence per Ordinary Share;
Following this purchase, Mr Noel Lamb holds 30,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.
