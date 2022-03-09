Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.03.2022
Aktientipp: Trotz Marktturbulenzen: Rekordvolumen, aber aufwärts!
09.03.2022 | 08:58
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Director Dealing

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

London, March 9

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Director Dealing

9 March 2022

The Company hereby announces that, on 7 March 2022, the Company was notified that the following purchases were made:

Mr Noel Lamb (Non-Executive Director of the Company) had purchased:

4,000 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company on 7 March 2022, at a price of 190 pence per Ordinary Share;

Following this purchase, Mr Noel Lamb holds 30,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

