Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Director Dealing

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Director Dealing

9 March 2022

The Company hereby announces that, on 7 March 2022, the Company was notified that the following purchases were made:

Mr Noel Lamb (Non-Executive Director of the Company) had purchased:

4,000 Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company on 7 March 2022, at a price of 190 pence per Ordinary Share;

Following this purchase, Mr Noel Lamb holds 30,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

