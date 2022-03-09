Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital Signs 2-Table Contract with Sac and Fox Casino

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH3) is pleased to announce it has signed a licensing contract with Sac & Fox Casino of Powhattan, Kansas, USA ("Sac & Fox") to install two (2) Jackpot Blitz ETGs, subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals. The tables are currently being prepared for shipping and installation.

Jackpot's President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "We are pleased to move past our letter of intent with Sac & Fox and move forward with a formal agreement, adding the state of Kansas to our growing roster of new jurisdictions. Jackpot Blitz is gaining in interest and popularity, and our pipeline of new business continues to grow due to the clear operational benefits of Jackpot Blitz. More and more casino operators are recognizing the competitive advantages our tables provide, and we expect this growth to continue throughout 2022."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

Jake H. Kalpakian President & CEO

