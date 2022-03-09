- (PLX AI) - Bayer shares rose 4% at the open after analysts at Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.
- • Price target raised to EUR 75 from EUR 59
- • PII data for Bayer's FXI program could lead to it being viewed as a multi-billion opportunity and a direct replacement for the Xarelto patent cliff, BofA said
- • Meanwhile, if the U.S. Supreme Court should rule in favor of Bayer in the glyphosate decision, it would remove a liability for the company that may be worth EUR 4 per share, the analysts said
BAYER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de