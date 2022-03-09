Conceived by researchers in Estonia, the device is claimed to be compatible with both crystalline silicon and thin-film BIPV panels and to manage, easily, different voltage levels. It can be applied either in solar facades or BIPV rooftop arrays.Researchers from the Tallinn University of Technology, in Estonia, have developed a power electronics converter technology for building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) that they claim can be combined with either crystalline silicon or thin-film solar panels. The scientists explained that products for BIPV projects may differ significantly from each other, ...

