The country's cumulative PV capacity reached 22.56GW at the end of December.Italy installed around 937MW of new PV power in 2021, according to new statistics released by Italian solar association Italia Solare. In 2020, the newly installed PV capacity was 625.4MW, in the previous four years, new PV additions had totaled 737MW, 407MW, 369MW and 305MW, respectively. Most of last year's new capacity comes from PV systems with a capacity of up to 12kW, which totaled 371MW, and PV systems ranging in size from 20 to 200kW, which reached a total capacity of 208MW. Solar arrays with an output of 12 ...

