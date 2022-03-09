- (PLX AI) - Thule shares rose 5% after Danske Bank analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold, saying a 38% drop year-to-date is too much for a quality name.
- • Price target SEK 435
- • Thule has only 1% of its sales in Russia and no direct sourcing from that country, Danske pointed out
- • As the clear market leader with superior delivery capacity and the most updated and progressive product program, Thule should continue to capture significant market share, Danske said
- • Meanwhile, Kepler Cheuvreux reiterated a buy rating on the stock, with price target SEK 450
- • The shares have fallen and look attractive, Kepler said
