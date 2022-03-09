Ultivue, Inc., an industry leader in multiplexing tools and novel image analysis solutions for tissue biomarker studies, and Aignostics GmbH, a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered precision diagnostics focused on pathology to assist with research, clinical trials and CDx development, announced a partnership to collaborate on the co-development of AI-powered spatial multiplexed immunophenotype solutions for translational research groups and Biopharma.

The companies have already been working together since early 2021 to adapt Aignostics' client platform to support visualization and analysis for some of Ultivue's products and services, as well as provisioning of results and corresponding reports. The resulting co-developed platform will now be made available to joint clients. Additionally, proof of concept work conducted on the Ultivue 12-plex Immunophenotyping biomarker panel in over 1,000 clinical NSCLC cases has demonstrated encouraging results for the capacity of AI-based analysis of multiplexed images for more consistent and reproducible readouts at scale. These results will be published later this year and respective AI models made available via the platform.

The companies are now expanding their relationship under a co-marketing agreement to offer the multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) platform to their respective biotech and pharma clients, initially for research use, with a GCP-compliant version to follow later this year. Moreover, Ultivue and Aignostics will offer AI-powered image analysis services within the platform via Aignostics "Explainable AI" approach for the consistent and precise analysis of mIF cohorts at scale, for both translational research and clinical trial research services in Ultivue's CLIA accredited clinical research laboratory. "We are excited to extend our workflow offering to include mIF AI for highly automated image analysis by partnering with Aignostics," says Florian Leiss, VP Digital Health at Ultivue. "Improved viewing capabilities enable us to interactively explore the interplay of mIF-labeled cell populations in the histological context of same-slide H&E."

"We believe that development of Ultivue's assays with our AI-powered image analysis will create insights from data at scale that are unprecedented in spatial biology today. We are excited to start offering this approach to our clients for translational science and clinical trials," said Viktor Matyas, CEO of Aignostics.

Besides offering research and development services to its clients, Ultivue and Aignostics will also develop products for standardized analysis of certain Ultivue products, paving the way for more widespread use of these technologies in both clinical trials and clinical routine.

About Ultivue

Ultivue provides researchers and scientists in translational medicine with multiplex biomarker assays for tissue phenotyping and digital pathology. Its proprietary InSituPlex technology enables advanced exploration and interrogation of tissue samples for precision medicine research. These highly customizable solutions coupled with our scientific consultative approach strengthen and accelerate biomarker discovery and drug development programs. Learn more at Ultivue.com.

About Aignostics

Aignostics, a Berlin based company with offices in the US, is a digital pathology company dedicated to novel precision diagnostics through the use of a proprietary "Explainable AI" platform in pre-clinical and translational research and clinical trials. The use of such technology is expected to be crucial to implementation of AI-powered algorithms in routine diagnostics in order to verify (explain) the model's decision outputs. Additionally, through its close alignment to Charité and TU Berlin amongst other collaborators, only Aignostics offers the combination of data access, sample testing and pathology expertise to develop digital pathology algorithms spanning multi-modal biomarker assay detection systems such as H&E, IHC and mIF, amongst others.

