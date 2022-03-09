Risk Management: Risk Management 08/22: Changes in risk parameters

New parameters will apply from March 14, 2022 Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to make changes to the Parameter Value List, see Appendix 13 in Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Rules & Regulations. See attached file. The stress parameters for the margin curve IND_LINK_SEK will be updated due to increased volatility related to inflation-linked bonds. For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact clearing.risk@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1049628