Mittwoch, 09.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht erste LPT-Behandlungsresultate bei Arthritis!
09.03.2022 | 11:53
Risk Management: Risk Management 08/22: Changes in risk parameters

New parameters will apply from March 14, 2022

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to make changes to the Parameter Value
List, see Appendix 13 in Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Rules & Regulations. See
attached file. 

The stress parameters for the margin curve IND_LINK_SEK will be updated due to
increased volatility related to inflation-linked bonds. 

For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact
clearing.risk@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1049628
