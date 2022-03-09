Mexus Gold US: Mexus Continues Producing Gold; Ships Activated Carbon To Refinery

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Mexus Gold US (OTC PINK:MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company) announced that it has shipped 2 tons of activated carbon to a US refinery at a time when spot gold is over $2,050 per ounce. The shipment was sent March 8th and is expected to be processed by March 21st. Mexus believes this batch of activated carbon will substantially exceed previous sales marking a step up in revenue growth. The company is loading an additional 2 tons of activated carbon in the expanded recovery system. This batch of carbon should ship to the refinery by April 1st once maximum saturation is reached.

"The company is in a good position right now as we are producing gold and are also speaking to potential JV partners. Sustained production at the current levels may allow the company to begin its own drilling program which would be optimal for shareholder returns." added Mexus CEO, Paul Thompson.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960. Paul Thompson Sr

