Karo Pharma applies for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm, in connection with the change of listing venue to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

HUDDINGE, Sweden, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Karo Pharma Aktiebolag (publ) (the "Company" or "Karo Pharma") has today decided to apply for and submitted the application regarding delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm as well as decided to apply for listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (the "First North-listing").

As communicated on 15 December 2021, the Board considers that Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with its more suitable regulatory environment and lower cost of complying with continuing obligations, is a more appropriate listing venue for the Company given its strategy and shareholder base. The First North-listing is intended to be carried out in connection with the planned rights issue for repayment of the bridge loan facility provided for the financing of the acquisition of Sylphar International NV, as disclosed on 23 November 2021.



For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Lorenzen, CEO, +46 73-501 76 20, christoffer.lorenzen@karopharma.com

Jon Johnsson, CFO, +46 73-507 88 61, jon.johnsson@karopharma.com



The information was submitted for publication by the contact persons set out above, at 12:00 CET on 9 March 2022.



About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma delivers smart choices for everyday healthcare. We own and commercialize branded, original over-the-counter products and prescription medicines. Our products are available in more than 60 countries, with Europe and the Nordic region as our core markets. Karo Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

