The Chinese-Canadian company has secured the signature of Swiss energy business Axpo as offtaker for around 109GWh of solar electricity over a decade, with the clean power to be produced at Canadian Solar projects in Lazio and Sicily.Canadian Solar claims to have become "the largest solar developer in Italy" after securing signatures to purchase most of the power to be generated at two projects it is developing in the country. The Sino-Canadian solar manufacturer and project developer is working on a 51MWp solar field at Trapani, in western Sicily, and a 33MWp site at Viterbo, in central Lazio. ...

