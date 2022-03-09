Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today that Anthony Tennyson, Awakn's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following upcoming March 2022 investor conferences.
34th Annual ROTH Conference
Presentation: Sunday, March 13th to Tuesday, March 15th
Registration: Click here
Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference
Presentation: Wednesday, March 15th to Thursday, March 17th
Registration: Please contact your Oppenheimer representation
Maxim's 2022 Virtual Growth Conference
Presentation: Monday, March 28th to Wednesday, March 30th
Registration: Click here
For more information about each conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Awakn's management team, please contact your ROTH, Oppenheimer or Maxim representatives, or alternatively KCSA Strategic Communications at Awakn@kcsa.com.
About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.
Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction. Awakn's team consists of renowned research experts and world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Addiction is one of the biggest unmet medical needs of our time, affecting over 20% of the global population and is an industry valued at over $100bn per annum. Awakn is disrupting this underperforming industry by rapidly advancing the next generation of psychedelic drugs and therapies to be used in combination, through preclinical research and clinical stage trials.
www.awaknlifesciences.com
Investor Enquiries:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto / Tim Regan
Phone: +1 (212) 896-1254
Awakn@KCSA.com
Media Enquiries:
America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com
Rest of World: ROAD Communications
Paul Jarman / Nora Popova
Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk
