34th Annual ROTH Conference

Presentation: Sunday, March 13th to Tuesday, March 15th

Registration: Click here

Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, March 15th to Thursday, March 17th

Registration: Please contact your Oppenheimer representation

Maxim's 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

Presentation: Monday, March 28th to Wednesday, March 30th

Registration: Click here

For more information about each conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Awakn's management team, please contact your ROTH, Oppenheimer or Maxim representatives, or alternatively KCSA Strategic Communications at Awakn@kcsa.com.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction. Awakn's team consists of renowned research experts and world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Addiction is one of the biggest unmet medical needs of our time, affecting over 20% of the global population and is an industry valued at over $100bn per annum. Awakn is disrupting this underperforming industry by rapidly advancing the next generation of psychedelic drugs and therapies to be used in combination, through preclinical research and clinical stage trials.

