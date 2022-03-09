The procurement exercise was open to PV projects exceeding 250kW in size and had a ceiling price of ¥10.25/kWh ($0.089).Japan's Green Investment Promotion Organization has released the final results of the latest auction for solar energy projects with a power rating of more than 250kW. According to the government-run agency, 273 PV projects with a combined capacity of 268.7MW we selected through the procurement exercise, which was the eleventh of the country's auction schemes for utility scale solar and will be the last exercise awarding fixed tariffs. Starting from the next auction, developers ...

