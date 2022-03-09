San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU) a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, announced it is going to pursue an uplisting to the NASDAQ Stock Exchange in the next 12 months.

"I am delighted to start the journey to potentially list on NASDAQ," said Chris Bursey, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "Demand for our IoT services and solutions remain strong and an uplisting to NASDAQ would complement and reflect the growth objectives that we have implemented for our shareholders."

DCS is in the early stages of planning its uplisting. We will consider what the requirements are for obtaining a listing on NASDAQ and how to achieve that goal over the next several months.

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX ("DCSX"), Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com. DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We believe that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, technologies and infrastructure; risks related to intellectual property; industry risks including competition, online security, government regulation and global economic conditions; and the Company's financial position and need for additional funding, Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. These risk factors and other important factors that could affect our business and financial results are discussed in our Management's Discussion and Analysis, periodic reports and other public filings which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and posted with the OTC Disclosure and News Service. DCS undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

