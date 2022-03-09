Converge Technology Solutions Corp.: Converge Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Financial Results Conference Call Date

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) is pleased to announce that it will release the results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year for the period ended December 31st, 2021 on Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022 after market close. Subsequently, the Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022, at 8:00 am EST hosted by Shaun Maine, Chief Executive Officer and Matt Smith, Interim Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.



Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-in Details:

Webcast Link - https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jwxb2nux

Toll Free - North America (+1) 888 708 0720

Toll Free - International (929) 517 9011

Germany - 0800 181 5287

United Kingdom - 0800 028 8438

Conference ID: 5783149

Recording Playback Numbers:

Toll Free - (855) 859 2056

Alternative Number - (404) 537 3406

Conference ID: 5783149

Expiry Date: March 30th, 2022

A live audio webcast accompanied by presentation slides and archive of the conference call will be available by visiting the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.