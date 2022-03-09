Global Medical Commodes Market (Including Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis) was Valued at US$ 834.61 Mn in 2020 and is Growing at a CAGR of 4.12% over the Forecast Period (2022 - 2030) - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the global medical commodes market is driven by a rising geriatric population along with the rise in disabled people. Medical commodes are portable toilets that look like chair which have a bucket-like receptacle that can be removed for cleaning. These commodes are been highly preferred amongst the older population due to its sturdiness and portability. Over the years there have been tremendous advancements in medical commodes wherein the manufacturers are looking forward to innovate their designs and add various features to offer more comfort to the end users.

Segmental Analysis and Trends - Global Medical Commodes Market

3 in 1 medical commodes are gaining huge popularity due to its multi-functional abilities such as it can be used as a bedside commode, a toilet riser and a toilet safety frame. These medical commodes offer patients or the aged population the ease to use them if they are injured or are unable to walk long distances. As these 3 in 1 medical commodes offer versatility, there has been a huge demand for them amongst the older population. For instance Cardinal Health offers 3 in 1 medical commode which offers higher flexibility, easy assembly and compact sizes which allows the users easy mobility and efficiency. Furthermore wheelchair commodes are experiencing growth as well in the hospital facilities as they offer efficient mobility for the patients and older people. The manufacturers in the global medical commodes market are looking forward to include various advanced features such as cushioned seats, removable commode bucket, side brakes and foldable body which allows the user to have independent mobility.

Old age homes segment is growing at a faster pace as there is a tremendous rise in the geriatric population around the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) between 2015 to 2050, the proportion of the world's population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22%. Furthermore old age homes and home care are focusing on providing all the medical facilities needed, which has led to rise in demand for medical commodes. Medical commodes are proving to be advantageous for old aged people with physical disabilities and mobility issues. Furthermore government organizations are introducing various initiatives and schemes for these old age homes to be able to afford all the medical facilities required, which is boosting the medical commodes market globally.

Online distribution channel is growing at a faster rate in the global medical commodes market, due to the rise in usage of internet and smartphones wherein the end users are having access to various online platforms to choose preferred products. Moreover, online distribution channel provides product visibility of different brands on the same platform, which is boosting the growth of online distribution channel for medical commodes. As the online distribution channels are experiencing a huge demand, manufacturers are focusing on offering their products on various online products to increase their brand visibility globally.

Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a prominent source of revenue for the market participants in the global medical commodes market in the upcoming years. There has been an unprecedented rise in the geriatric population in Asia pacific in the last few years which has led to an increased demand for medical commodes. Moreover, hospitals and old age homes are investing into medical equipments for the older people to provide them comfort and better sanitation. Increasing disposable income and rise in preference for home care facilities for older people is one amongst the other factors which is driving the medical commodes market in Asian countries.

Global Medical Commodes Market Research Scope:

Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2015 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Offerings, Type, Distribution Channel, Application Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion (2015 - 2030) and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Companies Profiled CANADA CARE MEDICAL Inc, Cardinal Health, Carex, Channel Healthcare, CLEANIS, Compass Health Brands, Drive Medical, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Invacare Corporation, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc, Medical-Surgical Inc., Medline Industries, Inc, NOVA Medical Products, Permobil and Other Industry Participants. Report Coverage Market Determinants and Influencing Factors, Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators, Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities Challenges), Trends, Exclusive Details on the Effect of the Pandemic, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Competitor Profiles and Landscape, Company Market Share Analysis, Product Benchmarking Customization Scope We offer the feasibility of customizing the reports specific to regions which will cover exclusive insights on regions and its respective countries (namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America) Add-Ons We offer our report in different languages which include German, French, Spanish, Japanese and Korean amongst others.

Global Medical Commodes Market

By Offering

Products

Services

By Commode Type

3-in-1 Commode

Drop-arm Commode

Bariatric Commode

Shower Commode Chair

Folding Commode

Wheelchair Commode

Padded Commode

Others

By Application

Healthcare Facilities

Old Age Homes

Home Care

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico , Rest of North America )

(U.S., , , Rest of ) Europe ( France , The UK, Spain , Germany , Italy , Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe )

( , The UK, , , , Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , New Zealand , Australia , South Korea , Southeast Asia , Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Kuwait , South Africa , Rest of Middle East & Africa )

and ( , UAE, , , , Rest of & ) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Rest of Latin America )

