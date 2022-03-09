No Smoking Day 2022: Statement from the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World

LONDON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wednesday 9th March, is No Smoking Day 2022. No Smoking Day is an annual public health awareness day in the UK which is intended to help smokers who want to quit.

The first No Smoking Day was back in 1984 and today charities and health bodies across the country use it as an opportunity to raise awareness of the tools on offer to support smokers kick the addiction.

Dr. Ehsan Latif who leads the Health and Science Strategy team at the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World has released a statement to mark the event:

"No Smoking Day is an important opportunity to raise awareness of the continued public health challenge that smoking poses and talk about how people need support to kick the habit.

Quitting smoking is one of the most difficult things to do. Everyone's journey is different and that's why smokers need to be part of the conversation, if they aren't motivated they will not be successful.

In the UK, smokers have access to a broad range of quitting tools from patches to e-cigarettes. But not everyone gets the help they need. In fact, there are smokers in hard to reach communities that suffer from serious health inequalities caused by higher rates of smoking.

Levelling up can't be just about jobs, it needs to be about health too and smoking is still the biggest public health challenge facing the UK and the world today."

