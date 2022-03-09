Anzeige
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht erste LPT-Behandlungsresultate bei Arthritis!
Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting

DJ Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting 09-March-2022 / 17:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting

Krasnodar, Russia (March 9, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the resolutions of the Board of Directors taken at the meeting held on March 6, 2022.

The Board of Directors of the Company has considered the shareholders' proposals and included the following candidates into the list of nominees to PJSC Magnit Board of Directors to be elected at the AGM of PJSC Magnit following 2021 results: 1. Makhnev Alexey Petrovich; 2. Ryan Charles Emmitt; 3. Rozanov Vsevolod Valeryevich; 4. Yakovitskiy Alexey Andreevich; 5. Adamyan Naira Vilenovna; 6. Wetli Pierre-Laurent; 7. Vinokurov Alexander Semenovich; 8. Dorofeev Dmitry Vladimirovich; 9. Dunning Jan Gezinus; 10. Zakharov Sergey Mikhailovich; 11. Koch Hans Walter; 12. Petrov Alexey Evgenyevich; 13. Simmons James Pat; 14. Zubreeva Anastasia Leonidovna; 15. Lepekhin Maksim Sergeevich; 16. Milinova Elena Mikhailovna; 17. Panchenko Aleksandr Aleksandrovich; 18. Piven Sergey Aleksandrovich; 19. Puzakov Pavel Ivanovich; 20. Titov Andrey Evgenyevich; 21. Yasnobulka Olexander.

Please follow the link below for more information about the results of the Board of Directors meeting:

-- http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (in Russian language);

-- https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure (in English) 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       26,077 stores in 3,898 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856.1 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 214.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT). 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  148030 
EQS News ID:  1298657 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1298657&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2022 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

