Web3 Public Chain Coopunion Network Announced The Next Step of Conducting Network Governance

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Coopunion Network (CUN) announced the next step of conducting network governance is to introduce more PoS community nodes onto the network. All users across the network, as well as CUN community members and users of applications built on CUN, will be encouraged.

Coopunion Network, a distributed network infrastructure that continually evolves from Ethereum, aims to build a blockchain network and ecosystem with high performance, high security, and low cost to improve user experience, reduce the use-cost and protect users' assets in the digital world. Ultimately CUN will be a DAO-governed network.

CUN is a layer 1 network with the mainnet Coin CUNP (Coopunion Network Point), which can be used to pay the Gas fee of CUN network. It is also the perpetual certificate that quantifies users' contributions.

Jenny, the representative of CUN community (www.coopunion.net), explained that, as planned in the roadmap, to achieve the upgrading from the first stage "Origin Network" to the second stage "Cape of Good Hope Network", the next step is to introduce more PoS community nodes onto the network. The purpose of the broad airdrop is to release more CUNPs with which community members can apply for PoS node and conduct network governance. The airdrop will also facilitate the growth of CUN ecosystem.

The total supply of CUNP is 1 billion, of which 650 million is dedicated to rewarding network maintenance and business contribution, 100 million for CUN Foundation, 150 million to reward the operation team, 100 million for the upcoming broad airdrop to community supporters.

As of now, CUNPs in circulation account only for 1.929% of the total supply. After implementing the airdrop, CUNPs in market circulation are expected to reach 12% of the total supply, and the remaining uncirculated CUNPs will be generated and released through smart contracts based on contributions.

As the ultimate goal is to become a DAO-governed community, CUN has not conducted private or public offerings, nor has listed on any exchanges. CUNP is currently only attainable freely by joining the community and taking part in airdrop events. The team will not ask for private keys nor sell CUNPS to users on any condition. Users are advised to only refer to disclosed information on the official website, and other channels including Medium(Coopunion Network), Twitter(@CUNFans), Telegram (CUN Community), Discord (Coopunion Network).

Contact Information:

Name: Elsa

Position: Head of Operation

Company Name: Coopunion Network

Email: elsapuxi@gmail.com

Website: www.coopunion.net

SOURCE: Coopunion Network

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/692264/Web3-Public-Chain-Coopunion-Network-Announced-The-Next-Step-of-Conducting-Network-Governance