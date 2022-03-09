Marketing Worldwide Corp.: Marketing Worldwide Corporation Acquires Application Security Company and Partners with Global Digital Forensics, Inc. to Earn a Stake in the Multi-Billion Dollar Cyber Security Industry

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', has completed the acquisition of Application Security and partnership with Global Digital Forensics, Inc.

APPLICATION SECURITY and GLOBAL DIGITAL FORENSICS:

Application Security Company ("AS") is a Cyber Security Company used by over 800,000 customers, and boasts its patent pending technology that allows real time response to cyber threats and data breaches.

Global Digital Forensics, Inc ("GDF") is a computer forensics and data protection company that offers a wide array of services throughout the Cyber Security sector. Currently, 'GDF' has over 40,000 subscribers utilizing the https://evestigate.com/ platform, and offers a variety of products and unique solutions to countless clients; which include many Fortune 500 companies.

Marketing Worldwide expects to integrate the 'AS' products suite and 'GDF' services into the Minosis family, providing layers of security and protection to the 'MWWC' user base as well as significant revenue growth. This will be a first-of-its-kind implementation where Cyber Forensics, E-Discovery and Breach Response Protocol meet with the Cryptocurrency industry, in what the Company hopes will pioneer the way to becoming a dynamic Crypto Forensics and Crypto 'DBR' Protocol (Data Breach).

The Cyber Security market is currently at $146.3 Billion (USD) with an annual projected growth to exceed $211.67 Billion (USD) by 2026.

Source: https://www.statista.com/outlook/tmo/cybersecurity/worldwide

In 2021, the Cryptocurrency investors suffered losses in excess of $14 Billion (USD), an increase in 79% from 2020; in part, due to scams and fraud perpetrated by anonymous developers and "Rug Pull" projects accounting for approximately $7.8 Billion (USD), the remaining losses were derived from hacked accounts and lost wallet to wallet transactions. Finding and identifying these losses will become a huge market.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/06/crypto-scammers-took-a-record-14-billion-in-2021-chainalysis.html

"The Cyber Security market is red hot! Marketing Worldwide is seeing a significant need for investment protection and data breach protocols in the cryptocurrency sectors, and we expect the biggest growth in this industry to be in the Crypto Forensics space; which is why we believe this acquisition and partnership is so advantageous. We anticipate an increase in demand for the Cyber Security products already being offered by 'AS', while we continue to develop new products with 'GDF'; which, could result in increased sales projections in the Tens of Millions. We welcome the Application Security Company and Global Digital Forensics Team to Marketing Worldwide and Minosis. We look forward to claiming our stake in the Cyber Security global market, and are extremely excited to be working with some of the top talent involved with this acquisition" stated Jason Schlenk $MWWC CEO.

