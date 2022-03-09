Healthcare Packaging Market size worth $ 64.1 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.65 % CAGR: Verified Market Research

Development of cost-effective new products, the increasing demand for sustainable packaging, stringent government regulations, moderately improvement in technology and the treatment facilities are some of the factors to lead market growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Healthcare Packaging Market" By Type (Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging), By Application (Medical Apparatus, Medical Drugs), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Healthcare Packaging Market size was valued at USD 41.3 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 64.1 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.65% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Healthcare Packaging Market Overview

Healthcare packaging has a number of significant features, but its primary function is to safeguard a packaged medical device or pharmaceutical product. As healthcare products can have distinctive requirements and often involve sterilization before packaging, the packaging of healthcare products is intended to both maintain the highest medical guidelines and norms, while protecting the integrity of the healthcare product. The package should keep the product stable throughout its shelf life. An increase in certain chronic cases like cancer, diabetes is some of the major factors driving up the Healthcare Packaging Market growth.

The rise in concern regarding the use of improved devices among the customers and the use of government initiatives raises the global Healthcare Packaging Market size. Some of the major key players are opting for the use of sustainable solutions thus enhancing the use of better packaging and reducing the use of waste. The healthcare industry is growing due to the increasing number of hospitals, therapeutic equipment manufacturers, and diagnostic centers. Rising environmental concerns and increasing demand for microbial packing are anticipated to boost the sales of sterile therapeutic packing. The growing aging population, due to increased life expectancy rates across regions, is creating a scope for medical device manufacturers and pharmaceutical.

Key Developments

In June 2021 , a globally famous medical packaging manufacturer Amcor has put forward and has launched the next generation ACT2100 as per the heat seal coating technology.

, a globally famous medical packaging manufacturer Amcor has put forward and has launched the next generation ACT2100 as per the heat seal coating technology. In 2017, DuPont introduced a new product for packaging purposes which was named DuPont Tyvek 40L. This product gives good protection to the lightweight items so present inside.

In 2020 The West Pharmaceutical Services extended its business and launched "Accel TRA Select EU" and made the packaging product ready to use and giving high-quality sterilization along with giving quality support.

Key Players

The major players in the market are American Packaging Corporation, AMGRAPH Packaging Inc., Beacon Converters, DuPont, SCHOTT AG, Berry Global Inc., Bilcare Limited, Amcor Plc, Aldelphi Group, West Pharmaceuticals, and among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Healthcare Packaging Market On the basis of Packaging Type, Application, and Geography.

Healthcare Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

Primary Packaging



Secondary Packaging

Healthcare Packaging Market, By Application

Medical Apparatus



Medical Drugs

Healthcare Packaging Market By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

