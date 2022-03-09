DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: The Nasal Polyposis Treatment Market Size is Anticipated to Increase at a Significant CAGR of 9% in the 7MM, As per DelveInsight

The Nasal Polyposis market is expected to grow due to the increasing Nasal Polyposis prevalence along with an increase in treatment options. In addition, the anticipated launch of new Nasal Polyps therapies will also boost the Nasal Polyposis treatment market.

LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Nasal Polyposis Market Insights report provides a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Nasal Polyposis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted Nasal Polyposis market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Nasal Polyposis Market

As per DelveInsight's estimates, the Nasal Polyposis market size was USD 1,532 million in 2021 which is further expected to increase by 2032 in the 7MM.

in 2021 which is further expected to increase by 2032 in the 7MM. The United States accounts for the largest Nasal Polyposis market size. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the largest Nasal Polyps market share whereas Spain had the lowest in 2021.

accounts for the largest Nasal Polyposis market size. Among the EU5 countries, had the largest Nasal Polyps market share whereas had the lowest in 2021. Key Nasal Polyposis companies working proactively in the market include GlaxoSmithKline, Optinose US Inc., Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Intersect ENT, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Connect Biopharma, and others.

and others. The Nasal Polyposis pipeline therapies include Fasenra (benralizumab), Tezepelumab, CBP-201, and others. With the expected launch of Fasenra (benralizumab) in 2022 and Tezepelumab in 2023, the market will witness an upsurge during the forecast period (2022-2032). Both Fasenra and Tezepelumab is expected to cover nearly USD 5 million in the first year of its launch.

and others. With the expected launch of Both Fasenra and Tezepelumab is expected to cover nearly in the first year of its launch. As more biologics are expected to get launched in the upcoming years, the ratio of patients opting for surgery might reduce due to the excellent efficacy of biologics and also less possibility of recurrence of the disease.

The increase in Nasal Polyposis market size is a direct result of the expected approval of emerging therapies and the growing Nasal Polyposis patient population in the 7MM.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major market share @ Nasal Polyps Market Landscape

Nasal Polyposis Overview

Nasal Polyposis is a small, benign (noncancerous) drop-like growth that appears in the mucosa (lining tissues) of the nose and can obstruct the nasal passageway. Ethmoidal polyps and Antrochoanal polyps are two Nasal Polyps types. The most common type is ethmoidal polyps. They arise from the ethmoidal sinuses, which are found between the nose and the eyes. Antrochoanal polyps are less common. Chronic inflammation caused by infection, allergies, drug sensitivity, or immune disorders are some of the Nasal Polyps causes. In addition, some of the Nasal Polyps symptoms include runny nose, stuffiness, or post-nasal drip. There may be no Nasal Polyps symptoms in some cases.

Nasal Polyposis Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, the total Nasal Polyposis diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were more than 4 million in 2021, with the US accounting for the maximum number of cases in 2021.

Among EU5 countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases with 617,716 cases while Spain had the lowest in 2021.

The Nasal Polyposis Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Prevalent Cases of Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS)

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS)

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Nasal Polyposis

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Nasal Polyposis

Download report to understand which factors are driving epidemiology trends @ Nasal Polyposis Epidemiological Insights

Nasal Polyposis Market

Patients are generally treated medically in primary care settings before considering surgical procedures. Treatment aims to eliminate or significantly reduce the size of nasal polyps, resulting in nasal obstruction relief, sinus drainage improvement, and olfaction and taste restoration.

Currently, corticosteroids (intranasal and systemic) and biologics (Dupixent, Xolair, and Nucala) can be used for Nasal Polyps treatment. Corticosteroid implants, such as Propel and Sinuva, are also available to improve surgical outcomes and to treat recurrent Nasal Polyps. In addition, depending on the patient's needs, antihistamines, antibiotics, and NSAIDs may be administered. If therapeutic agents do not improve the patient's condition, surgery to remove the polyps can be performed.

Recently the market of nasal polyposis welcomed three biologics (Nucala: mepolizumab; Dupixent: dupilumab; Xolair: omalizumab). Experts say biologics are considered before primary surgery, particularly in patients whom conditions like asthma are present simultaneously with CRSwNP, in those for whom surgery is less available, in patients who refuse surgery, and/or patients with a high complication ratio. The use of biologics straightaway after surgery might be considered for patients whose nasal polyps recur a year after the surgery.

Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Dupixent is expected to continue to capture the largest market in the 7MM during the forecasted period (2022-2032). Furthermore, there are some emerging therapies in the clinical pipeline for Nasal Polyps that are awaiting approval. According to the company's pipeline, Fasenra is one such therapy whose filing has been accepted in the United States. Although it is too early to predict that emerging therapies such as Fasenra, CBP-201, and tezepelumab will be successful and generate large revenues, their market acceptance appears promising, as regulatory authorities have approved biologics previously. These drugs are likely to demonstrate efficacy in their respective clinical trials and have a positive impact on the Nasal Polyps treatment landscape in the 7MM during the forecast period.

Discover more about therapy set to grab substantial market share @ Nasal Polyps Treatment Miracle

Nasal Polyposis Pipeline Therapies and Key Players

Fasenra: AstraZeneca

Tezepelumab: AstraZeneca/Amgen

CBP-201: Connect Biopharma

To know about more pipeline therapies under different development phases visit @ Nasal Polyposis Pipeline Analysis, Clinical Trials, and Emerging Therapies

Nasal Polyposis Market Dynamics

Many pharma companies are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Nasal Polyposis R&D, resulting in a plethora of potential therapies centered on novel approaches to treat Nasal Polyps. The approval of these emerging therapies are expected to have a significant impact on the global Nasal Polyps treatment market. Furthermore, the rising Nasal Polyps prevalence, global exposure, and increased approvals from regulatory bodies are also driving the Nasal Polyps market growth.

On the other hand, misdiagnosis of Nasal Polyposis can act as a hurdle for the market growth. Moreover, the tools to define disease severity are also not well established. In addition, lack of cost-effective treatment, lack of robust clinical Nasal Polyposis pipeline, and limited awareness on Nasal Polyps can limit the market growth.

Know which therapy is expected to score the touchdown first @ Nasal Polyposis Companies

Scope of the Nasal Polyposis Market Report

Study Period: 2019-2032

2019-2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Nasal Polyposis Companies: GlaxoSmithKline, Optinose US Inc., Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Intersect ENT, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Connect Biopharma, and others

GlaxoSmithKline, Optinose US Inc., Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Intersect ENT, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Connect Biopharma, and others Key Pipeline Therapies : Fasenra (benralizumab), Tezepelumab, CBP-201, and others

: Fasenra (benralizumab), Tezepelumab, CBP-201, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Nasal Polyposis current marketed and emerging therapies

Nasal Polyposis current marketed and emerging therapies Market Dynamics: Nasal Polyposis market drivers and barriers

Nasal Polyposis market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs

KOL's views

Analyst's views

Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about the future market share of treatment therapies @ Nasal Polyposis Treatment Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights 2. Report Introduction 3. Market Overview at a Glance 4. Nasal Polyposis Market: Future Perspective 5. Executive Summary 6. Key Events 7. Disease Background and Overview 8. Epidemiology and Patient Population 9. Patient Journey 10. Marketed Therapies 11. Emerging Drugs 12. Seven Major Market Analysis 13. KOL Views 14. Market Drivers 15. Market Barriers 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Unmet Needs 18. Reimbursement and Market Access 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Get in touch with our Business executive @ Healthcare Due Diligence Services

Related Reports

Nasal Polyposis Pipeline

Nasal Polyposis Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about 4+ companies and 4+ pipeline drugs in the pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key Nasal Polyposis companies involved such as AstraZeneca, Allakos, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, and others.

Nasal Polyposis Epidemiology

Nasal Polyposis Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Nasal Polyposis epidemiology in the 7MM.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps (CRSsNP) Market

Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps companies, involved such as Lyra Therapeutics, Sanofi, and others.

Chronic rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market

Chronic rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps companies such as Keymed Biosciences, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Pfizer, Roche, among others.

Nasal Polyps Market

Nasal Polyps Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Nasal Polyps, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Nasal Polyps companies such as AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Regeneron, GlaxoSmithKline, Kyowa Kirin, among others.

Nasal Splints Market

Nasal Splints Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast-2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Nasal Splints companies, involved such as Boston Medical Products Inc., Summit Medical LLC, Olympus, Smith+Nephew PLC, DTR Medical Ltd., Network Medical Products Ltd., and others.

Chronic rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Pipeline

Chronic rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Chronic rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps companies involved such as Keymed Biosciences, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Pfizer, Roche, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect With Us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg