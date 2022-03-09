HealthSnap Named to AVIA Connect's Top 50 Companies in Remote Monitoring Report

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / HealthSnap, a Miami-based full-service Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) platform for virtual chronic disease management, announced today that it was recognized as a Top 50 Company in remote monitoring upon conclusion of extensive research and company outreach by AVIA Connect, the leading digital health marketplace.

HealthSnap helps healthcare providers manage chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and heart failure virtually by combining the power of an integrated RPM solution, pre-configured and cellular-enabled health devices, and patient care management services all in one end-to-end solution. By providing full-service RPM tools and services, HealthSnap provides a care delivery paradigm that is proactive, ongoing, and delivered in the home - where chronic conditions take place. As a result, HealthSnap has been able to demonstrate improved patient outcomes, decreased utilization, and marked improvements in the overall patient experience. To date, HealthSnap has contracted with over 100 physician groups, including top 10 health systems, FQHCs, and IPAs.

"We are honored to be included on AVIA Connect's top 50 RPM companies list. This recognition further validates our commitment to being patient-centered, evidence-based, and prevention-focused, and is a testament to the impact our team is making on patients around the country every day - right from the comfort of their home," said Samson Magid, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HealthSnap.

The Top 50 Companies in Remote Monitoring Report represents the aggregation and analysis of over 1,000 health system implementation data points and highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact the companies and products are currently having in the space. Given the complexity and evolving nature of remote monitoring, the report helps define the remote monitoring landscape and how these solutions best support patient care.

"The pace of change and the role of digital solutions in healthcare are accelerating," said Linda Finkel, AVIA CEO. "AVIA Connect and the Top 50 report respond to a critical market need: providing health systems with insights and clarity into the rapidly evolving remote monitoring space. We are thrilled to help health systems understand and identify solutions that can accelerate their ability to support patients outside of the four walls of their hospitals."

AVIA Connect is a marketplace designed for healthcare leaders to research, evaluate, and add transparency to the digital health vendor selection process. The platform enables hospital and health systems to leverage each other's experiences to better search and shortlist vendors by topic, client, EHR integration, and Match Score - a rating that indicates how similar an organization is to a vendor's existing client list.

Access the full report findings from AVIA Connect's Top 50 Remote Monitoring list here .

About HealthSnap

HealthSnap is an integrated Virtual Care Platform that helps healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes, reduce utilization, and diversify revenue streams. From chronic disease-agnostic Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) to AI-guided care coordination, virtual care delivery, automated RPM billing, population analytics - and so much more, HealthSnap is the simplest way to manage chronic conditions remotely.

Visit www.healthsnap.io or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

Contact:

Sunny Ghia

sunny@healthsnap.io

610-442-4463

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA

provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Connect, the industry's premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation.com .

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

AVIA Press Contact

Sean Chase

schase@ariamarketing.com

(603) 307-9428

SOURCE: HealthSnap

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/692197/HealthSnap-Named-to-AVIA-Connects-Top-50-Companies-in-Remote-Monitoring-Report