The Steelworkers Humanity Fund is contributing $40,000 to humanitarian efforts in support of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

At the onset of the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine, the International Executive Board of the United Steelworkers union (USW) issued a strong statement condemning this unprovoked assault on a sovereign nation and the resulting violence against Ukrainian citizens. The Steelworkers Humanity Fund is funded by USW members.

Given the ever-increasing number of civilian casualties and refugees fleeing the war, USW also expressed its support to measures from the Canadian government to help the Ukrainian people.

The Steelworkers Humanity Fund will contribute $20,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to respond to humanitarian needs by providing immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency and other critical humanitarian activities as needs arise, both in Ukraine and surrounding countries, including to those who are displaced.

In addition, in response to an appeal from the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) through the Canadian Labour Congress, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund will contribute $20,000 for the ITUC's trade union affiliates to support workers and families in Ukraine, as well as to trade unions in neighbouring countries as they provide food and water, medical supplies and hygiene items to refugees.

"The USW stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and strongly condemns Putin's unjustified invasion of the country," said Marty Warren, USW National Director for Canada and President of the Steelworkers Humanity Fund. "The Canadian government must continue to take action to support Ukrainian workers and families, in response to a terrible situation that once again highlights the importance of attending to refugees fleeing senseless conflict."

Founded in 1985, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund is a registered charitable organization that focuses primarily on development projects and emergency aid in developing countries, but also supports Canadian communities. USW members contribute to the fund through clauses negotiated into collective agreements. In some cases, employers make matching contributions to the fund.

