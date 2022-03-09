DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.: Majorel to be included in the Amsterdam Small Cap Index (AScX)



09.03.2022

Majorel to be included in the Amsterdam Small Cap Index (AScX) Luxembourg, March 9, 2022 - Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel' "the Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, is pleased to announce that it will be included in the Amsterdam Small Cap Index on Euronext Amsterdam (AScX) as of March 21, 2022. Following Euronext's annual index review, it announced on March 8, 2022 that Majorel will be included in the AScX which is part of the Euronext AEX-index family. The Euronext AEX-index family consists of the AEX, AMX and AScX indices and is made up of the 75 highest ranking shares listed in Amsterdam in terms of free float capitalization. Otmane Serraj, CFSO (Chief Financial and Shared Services Officer) of Majorel, said: "We're delighted that Euronext Amsterdam has selected Majorel to be included in the AScX. This is the next step in our journey as a stock listed company, and increases our visibility with key investors."

ABOUT MAJOREL We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world's most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive East-to-West global footprint in 35 countries[1] across five continents, with around 69,000 team members[2] and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the 'Majorel difference' to be our culture of entrepreneurship. Following a private placement, in which shares of Majorel were offered to institutional investors, Majorel's shares were listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange on September 24, 2021. CONTACT



Investor Relations

Insa Calsow

EVP, Investor Relations

ir@majorel.com



Media Relations

Andrew Slater

SVP, Global Marketing & Communications

media@majorel.com



[1] As of February 28, 2022.

[2] As of December 31, 2021.

