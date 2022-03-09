Sword Group: Confirmation of the Performance Announced on January 25th

2021 Consolidated Revenue: €214.6m
2021 Organic Growth: +21.5%
2021 EBITDA Margin: 13.6%
ANALYSIS
For 2021, the consolidated revenue amounts to €214.6m with an EBITDA margin of 13.6%. Organic growth for the year amounts to +21.5%.
The Group established its 2021 Business Plan based on an organic growth hypothesis of 13%. Sword outperformed in terms of growth while maintaining and even exceeding its profitability targets.
The Software division shows an increase of +20% for 2021 and the Services division is up +21.7%.
The net cash position, former standards, excluding all the IFRS16 reprocessing, amounts to €55m on 31/12/2021.
POST-CLOSURE EVENT
On February 28, the Group signed a sale and purchase agreement
26/04/22
2022 First Quarter Revenue
28/04/22
Annual Shareholders Meeting (2021 Accounts)
About Sword Group
Sword has 2,300+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
Attachment
- SwordGroup_FY2021_Annual Results 0903_FV (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6f83b6cd-2e4d-44db-92cb-217c368c872a)
