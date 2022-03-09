Anzeige
Sword Group: Confirmation of the Performance Announced on January 25th


2021 Consolidated Revenue: €214.6m

2021 Organic Growth: +21.5%

2021 EBITDA Margin: 13.6%

ANALYSIS

For 2021, the consolidated revenue amounts to €214.6m with an EBITDA margin of 13.6%. Organic growth for the year amounts to +21.5%.
The Group established its 2021 Business Plan based on an organic growth hypothesis of 13%. Sword outperformed in terms of growth while maintaining and even exceeding its profitability targets.
The Software division shows an increase of +20% for 2021 and the Services division is up +21.7%.
The net cash position, former standards, excluding all the IFRS16 reprocessing, amounts to €55m on 31/12/2021.


POST-CLOSURE EVENT



On February 28, the Group signed a sale and purchase agreement

26/04/22

2022 First Quarter Revenue

28/04/22

Annual Shareholders Meeting (2021 Accounts)





About Sword Group

Sword has 2,300+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_FY2021_Annual Results 0903_FV (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6f83b6cd-2e4d-44db-92cb-217c368c872a)

