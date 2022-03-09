Sword Group: Confirmation of the Performance Announced on January 25th



2021 Consolidated Revenue: €214.6m



2021 Organic Growth: +21.5%



2021 EBITDA Margin: 13.6%



ANALYSIS



For 2021, the consolidated revenue amounts to €214.6m with an EBITDA margin of 13.6%. Organic growth for the year amounts to +21.5%.

The Group established its 2021 Business Plan based on an organic growth hypothesis of 13%. Sword outperformed in terms of growth while maintaining and even exceeding its profitability targets.

The Software division shows an increase of +20% for 2021 and the Services division is up +21.7%.

The net cash position, former standards, excluding all the IFRS16 reprocessing, amounts to €55m on 31/12/2021.



POST-CLOSURE EVENT

On February 28, the Group signed a sale and purchase agreement

