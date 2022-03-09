Sibros and ACTIA Announce Hardware and Software Collaboration for ACU6 Telematics Platform

Joint system solution to accelerate connected vehicle design and innovation for OEM automakers across light passenger, heavy duty trucking, and motorcycle vehicle segments

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 09, 2022, today announced its OTA firmware application integration with the ACTIA ACU6 telematics platform now in production and serving multiple geographies across the combined passenger, trucking and motorcycle segments.



The ACU6 platform is engineered in Mjärdevi Science Park Linköping, Sweden ACTIA Nordic AB , a global connectivity technology leader with over 30 years of experience delivering scalable telematics solutions to automotive, trucks, and off highway OEMs worldwide.

ACU6 is ACTIA's brand new advanced Telematics Control Unit (TCU) platform, featuring ready to implement telematics services, offered in three configurations that minimize time-to-market and accommodate the widest range of automotive product segments for OEMs.

Sibros has integrated and validated its embedded Deep Updater and Logger firmware packages from its Deep Connected Platform(DCP) on ACTIA's ACU6 TCU hardware. Sibros' DCP is a connected vehicle-to-cloud solution that facilitates deep, safe, and secure OTA software updates, edge data collection and remote commands for every embedded ECU and sensor. The solution is deployable on any vehicle propulsion method or architecture type while meeting key functional safety, cybersecurity and data privacy standards and regulations including ISO 26262 (ASIL-D certified by UL), UNECE WP.29, and GDPR among others.

By utilizing ACTIA ACU6 TCU platform embedded with Sibros' OTA software and data management applications, OEMs can accelerate prototyping, software validation, end-of-line testing, Q&A compliance, and time-to-launch for any connected mobility product. The integrated joint solution also unlocks a myriad of connected vehicle use cases with no additional software development required, including:

OTA software and firmware updates or calibrations to all ECUs

Selective data logging with edge-to-cloud filtering and compression

Remote diagnostic and user-commands across all vehicle domains

Fleet management, predictive maintenance and analytics

Vehicle personalization and post-sale paid feature upgrades

"ACTIA's ACU6 platform is a proven and robust telematics solution that offers unparalleled flexibility to meet modern vehicle connectivity requirements for OEMs in any automotive product segment," stated Hemant Sikaria, CEO and Co-founder of Sibros. "By integrating Sibros' OTA firmware products with the ACU6, we have created a powerful combination to help our customers launch new connected vehicle features, reduce time-to-market and meet global safety, security and data privacy requirements right out-of-the-box," added Sikaria.

"As a leading supplier of state of the art and cross-segment connectivity platforms used by OEMs in more than 130 countries globally and with currently more than 7 million units in daily usage, ACTIA offers a complete set of telematics products that address the growing needs of software-defined vehicles," stated Christian Sahlén, CEO of ACTIA Nordic AB. "Sibros' embedded OTA solutions effectively complement the ACU6 platform to offer maximized connected vehicle functionality. We are very much looking forward to our future collaboration," added Sahlén.

About Sibros

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected Platform for full vehicle OTA software updates, data collection, and diagnostics in one vertically integrated system. DCP supports any vehicle architecture - from ICE, Hybrid, EV to Fuel Cell - while also meeting rigorous safety, security, and compliance standards. By combining powerful automotive software and data management tools in one platform, Sibros empowers OEMs to realize hundreds of connected vehicle use cases spanning fleet management, predictive maintenance, data monetization, paid feature upgrades, and beyond. For more information about the Silicon Valley-based company, visitwww.sibros.com.

