Mittwoch, 09.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht erste LPT-Behandlungsresultate bei Arthritis!
PR Newswire
09.03.2022
58 Leser
Artesian Finance III Plc - Annual Financial Report

Artesian Finance III Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, March 9

09 March 2022

Artesian Finance III Plc (the "Company") - 213800V6YJ7ZLUBDAB52

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2021.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2021 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1763331/Artesian_III_FS_YE_2021_Final_Signed_jpf.pdf


For further information please contact:

Artesian Finance III Plc
Bastion House 6th Floor
140 London Wall
London EC2Y 5DN
spvservices@apexfs.com

