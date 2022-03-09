Artesian Finance III Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
London, March 9
09 March 2022
Artesian Finance III Plc (the "Company") - 213800V6YJ7ZLUBDAB52
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2021.
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2021 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1763331/Artesian_III_FS_YE_2021_Final_Signed_jpf.pdf
For further information please contact:
Artesian Finance III Plc
Bastion House 6th Floor
140 London Wall
London EC2Y 5DN
spvservices@apexfs.com
