MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) today announced the licensing of the MVIS Global Digital Assets Mining Index (ticker: MVDAM) to VanEck for the use as underlying the VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF (DAM).

The MVIS Global Digital Assets Mining Index (ticker: MVDAM) tracks the performance of global companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from digital assets mining activities or mining-related hardware, software or services, or projects that have the potential to generate at least 50% of their revenues from digital assets mining when developed.

"MVDAM provides exposure to companies participating in the digital assets mining economy. You can think of the universe as a sub-sector of the broader digital assets universe covered by our MVDAPP index," said Thomas Kettner, COO of MV Index Solutions.

The MVIS Global Digital Assets Mining Index (ticker: MVDAM) is weighted by free float market capitalisation and is reviewed on a quarterly basis. The index is calculated in USD as a price index and a total return net index. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index components. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS Global Digital Assets Mining Index (ticker: MVDAM)

Number of Components: 25

Base Date: 17 December 2021

Base Value: 1000

