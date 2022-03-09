Investors, Advisors, and Industry Experts Hear from Portfolio Managers on Leading Private Debt Fund

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - Invico Capital Corporation ("Invico"), a Canadian investment fund management firm providing alternative investing and financing solutions in North America, introduced its award-winning fund strategy yesterday at the Canadian Hedge Fund Award (CHFA) Winners Showcase 2022 Investor Conference.

The audience, comprised of investment advisors, family offices, institutional and individual investors, and hedge fund industry experts, attended the half-day conference hosted by Alternative IQ at the Albany Club in Toronto to hear from some of Canada's best and brightest fund managers.

Invico presented its signature fund, the Invico Diversified Income Fund ("IDIF"), which placed second at the 2021 CHFA in the Best 3-Year Return and Best 5-Year Return, Private Debt categories. The award marked the second time IDIF has been recognized by the CHFA, which placed third in the Best 3-Year Return and second in the Best-5 Year Return, Private Debt categories in 2019.

"Investors are facing an incredible amount of friction with rising inflation, historically low interest rates, and volatility within the public and equity markets," said Allison Taylor, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Invico and Portfolio Manager of IDIF. "With many actively seeking products that can replace or complement more traditional investments in their portfolios, this event couldn't have happened at a more opportune time."

As explained in the presentation, IDIF focuses on investments that provide a high level of current income while offering the potential for moderate capital appreciation. The fund's strategy is to invest in high-yielding opportunities in a well-diversified manner across various industries and sectors. Currently, the portfolio is comprised of one-third energy working interests or royalty interests and two-thirds corporate lending strategies and equity securities.

"We are pleased to have achieved solid returns last year with continued improvement over the balance of 2021 post the June month-end CHFA award period," said Jason Brooks, CFA, President of Invico and Portfolio Manager of IDIF. "With $124 million of transactions completed since the onset of the pandemic and over $100 million worth of transactions currently under evaluation, IDIF is well-positioned to continue seeing strong returns, particularly in our energy allocation, which is operating at record levels of cash generation."

A recap of the in-person event will be streamed online on the Alternative IQ website Tuesday, March 15 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

For more information about Invico Capital Corporation or Invico Diversified Income Fund, please visit: https://www.invicocapital.com.

About Invico Diversified Income Fund

Invico Diversified Income Fund is an award-winning open-ended mutual fund trust with over $339 million in assets under management as at January 31, 2022. This private fund is focused on generating monthly income through a diversified portfolio of high yield lending strategies and energy working interests with asset collateralization or direct ownership in private assets. IDIF placed second in the Best 3-Year Return and Best 5-Year Return, Private Debt categories at the 2021 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards (CHFA), second in the Best 5-Year Return and third in the Best 3-Year Return, Private Debt categories at the 2019 CHFA, and won the Diversified Mature Category award at the 2016 Private Capital Markets Association (PCMA) Awards.

About Invico Capital Corporation

Invico Capital Corporation is an award-winning Canadian investment fund management firm providing alternative investing and financing solutions in Canada and the U.S. The firm offers a range of private debt, energy, and real estate financing solutions that assist corporations in pursuing strategic acquisitions, financing capital expenditures and growth programs, and supporting working capital requirements. Invico is a registered Portfolio Manager (PM), Investment Fund Manager (IFM), and Exempt Market Dealer (EMD), and is an official signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The firm holds over $1.52 billion in private capital as at January 31, 2022, and is the IFM for seven funds. Learn more at www.invicocapital.com.

