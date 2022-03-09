Educational outreach between Harvest Trading Cap Academy and Denver School in El Salvador

Harvest Trading Cap and Harvest Trading Cap Academy make educational agreement for the benefit of thousands of Salvadorans

MIAMI, March 09, 2022MA CEO of Harvest Trading Capand Gregorix PolancoExecutive Director of Harvest Trading Cap Academyis to promote knowledge through education in new financial technologies (FINTECH), with the implementation of student scholarships throughout El Salvador, through the Dender College and other entities.



During his stay in El Salvador, Jairo Gonzalez, along with the entire team of the financial institution have participated in various important meetings in order to contribute to the economic system of the country.

Cladelin Fernandez International Business Director of Harvest Trading Cap, together with the rector of the University of Miami Andragogy Autonomous University, Dr. Roberto Torres and the director of the Denver Educational Center, Lic. Vilma Mariaelena Candray, discussed new strategic, academic and commercial alliances.

This meeting, which took place at the Sheraton Presidente Hotel, touched on topics related to Blockchain and Cryptocurrency education throughout the country of El Salvador, which has recently opened its doors to cryptocurrencies and has defined Bitcoinas legal tender, "However, the population of this country is not sufficiently prepared in the management and use of cryptocurrencies." Mariaelena Candray added: "What we want is to provide the country with an account of its finances based on the required knowledge, rather than as a means of payment."

During the meeting, the delivery of scholarships and an alliance between Harvest Trading Cap Academy, Andragogy Autonomous University and the Denver Educational Center was confirmed, for the granting of scholarships in the diploma course of introduction to the specialized management of FINTECH and cryptocurrencies designed by Harvest Trading Cap Academyto offer them to the entire educational body of the school behind the need to educate in financial technologies within the framework of social updating of the Salvadoran people.

