- (PLX AI) - Carlsberg update on Ukraine and Russia; suspension of 2022 guidance.
- • Carlsberg says development in Ukraine and Russia will negatively impact the Group's financial results for 2022
- • In 2021, Russia and Ukraine accounted for approximately 13% of Group revenue and approximately 9% of the operating profit
- • Ceased all advertising by both the Carlsberg Group and Baltika Breweries in Russia, and will stop producing and selling flagship brand, Carlsberg, in the Russian market
- • Baltika Breweries will be run as a separate business, with the purpose of sustaining our employees and their families.
