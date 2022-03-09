Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2022) - Today, LUDO announced that Miko Matsumura has signed on as an advisor to the project. Ludo provides NFT and Metaverse search and indexing services for end users and developers.





Miko is a General Partner with gCC Gumi Cryptos Capital, a Silicon Valley investment fund with over $500M in assets including early-stage investments in unicorns like OpenSea, Yield Guild Games, Celsius Network, VEGA Protocol, Qredo, Agoric and 1Inch Network. He holds a Master's degree in Neuroscience from Yale University where he worked on abstract computational neural networks. Miko will advise on capital formation, brand and go-to-market strategies

According to Sergiu Draganus, DAO Spark, "with his ability to identify the invisible trends that will create the markets of tomorrow, Miko will help LUDO boost its creative power to find groundbreaking solutions to current and future needs".

From his perspective Miko Matsumura said that, in a moment where there is scarcity of experienced technical founders, "Sergiu Draganus has the kind of strong product leadership skills needed to make Ludo a success."

To learn more about Miko Matsumura you can visit https://miko.com

