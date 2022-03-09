Healing Retreats, like STAR Foundation's 10-Day Program, Involve More Than Twenty Distinct Experiential Techniques and Modalities to Facilitate Healing

TUBAC, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / STAR Foundation's Healing Retreats offers an in-depth approach to individual growth, using techniques from mainstream psychotherapy combined alongside holistic modalities like mindfulness or visualization exercises for maximum effect on your mental wellbeing while still maintaining some traditional approaches.

For over forty years, the STAR Foundation has been offering healing retreats to help individuals integrate all the key elements in their lives. Integration of mind, body and soul, head and heart are fundamental to the intensive therapeutic process of STAR.

The retreat takes place under the expansive sky and vast desert of southern Arizona near the Tumacacori mountains. The setting of the retreat, the historic Kenyon Ranch, an hour south of Tucson, invites contemplation and facilitates healing. Enormous skies, vast mountain ranges and a striking landscape invite participants to shift their perspectives. Given the ample exterior space, and the ability to see for miles and miles, it is easier for participants to turn inwards and engage in the deepest interior work.

Everyone is on an individual journey, and the STAR Foundation blends group work with intensive one-on-one work to address individual needs. With a ratio of one facilitator to two participants, STAR attendees will receive a great deal of individualized and focused attention. The STAR healing process is designed to allow participants to explore many aspects of their lives, their personal histories, and the patterns that guide their behaviors. At its core, STAR is an experiential process, grounded in engaging and doing, rather than on simply "talking about" oneself and one's life. Each of us has a story to tell, but at times we can get too fixated on our story, which can interfere with growing, healing, evolving and being fully in the present.

The STAR process involves more than twenty distinct experiential techniques and modalities. Some may feel more meaningful than others; some may resonate in life-changing ways. Guided Imagery taps into the subconscious, helping participants discover some of the oldest wounds and patterns from the past. Guided imagery can also help create visions for the future. The subconscious can also speak through art and visual creation, through the power of images. A collage made in the art room may add meaning in small and large group activities, serving as a map for the participant's hoped-for personal growth.

Music and conscious breathing, as well as "Family Sculpting" techniques developed by Virginia Satir are also integral parts of the STAR process. Participants will have the opportunity to examine early patterns, from adolescence, to early childhood, and even all the way back to the context of one's birth and family of origin. Sometimes early messages and imprints continue to influence us, consciously and unconsciously, for decades, well after we have left our original homes. Awareness of these implicit patterns gives an individual the power to decide whether to conform, rebel or live in freedom from these explicit and implicit messages.

STAR facilitates healing in other ways. Daily grief groups allow individuals the opportunity to process losses that are recent or may have taken place decades earlier. A daily 12-step meeting allows individuals struggling with addiction to work on their healing. Individuals are invited to express and release pent up emotions and feelings and energies that may be interfering with their experiencing of the present moment. Licensed massage therapists are available to help participants discover where they store tension in their bodies.

The STAR process is designed to give participants tools to take home. In the final days of the retreat, small groups, led by STAR facilitators, give ample opportunities, through role play and insights offered by participants to create an "After STAR Plan" for each individual. STAR graduates will return home with new strategies for healthier and less stressful ways of dealing with family, relationships, workplace issues, and behavior patterns. Many STAR participants choose to stay connected to each other for years after the retreat, having experienced and shared such a powerful and life-changing process together. As one recent STAR grad reflected, "STAR helped transform my life. It was one of the most significant healing processes I experienced. I am grateful and feel blessed to have STAR in my life." If you are considering a reboot, a new way of being and showing up in your life, STAR may be the experience for you.

