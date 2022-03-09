Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! East Africa Metals – die Goldgewinnung startet jetzt!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894640 ISIN: US6365181022 Ticker-Symbol: NI1 
Frankfurt
09.03.22
15:56 Uhr
35,400 Euro
+0,400
+1,14 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,20035,80022:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP35,400+1,14 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.