09.03.2022
Dom Pérignon partners with Golden Vines to introduce new Master of Wine & Master Sommelier Scholarships supporting diversity and inclusivity within the industry

LONDON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dom Pérignon is delighted to announce its support of the newly introduced Dom Pérignon Golden Vines Master of Wine & Master Sommelier Scholarships in partnership with the Gérard Basset Foundation and Liquid Icons.

Dom Pérignon Golden Vines MW & MS Scholarships

This commitment sits alongside the Maison's ongoing donation of Dom Pérignon Vintages which this year will be served to the guests attending the Golden Vines Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner at the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence on Sunday 16 October.

4 scholarships worth £12,500 each, covering course and examination costs for the Master of Wine or Master Sommelier programmes, are open to aspiring wine professionals from all minority groups.

Applications via https://liquidicons.com/work/the-dom-perignon-golden-vines-mw-ms-scholarships for the Dom Pérignon Golden Vines Master of Wine & Master Sommelier Scholarships close on Friday 8 April 2022.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1762388/Dom_Perignon_Golden_Vines.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1762385/Dom_Perignon_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1762386/Gerard_Basset_Foundation_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1762396/Liquid_Icons_Logo.jpg

Dom Perignon Logo

Gerard Basset Foundation Logo

Liquid Icons Logo

For further information please contact: goldenvines@anmcomms.com

