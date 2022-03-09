Valley Forge Military Academy and College: Valley Forge Military Academy & College Partners To Establish Valley Forge Academy in Doha, Qatar: World Class American Curriculum With Arabic Language and Islamic Values Focus

WAYNE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Valley Forge Military Academy & College has entered into an agreement with Doha, Qatar-based Global Institute Studies (GSI) to establish the Valley Forge Academy -- the first international American school for boys there.

"Our institutions share a commitment to educating the whole person around Five Cornerstones - Cornerstones which are universal to developing scholars and leaders," said Colonel Stuart B. Helgeson, USMCR (Ret), President of Valley Forge Military Academy and College. "We are thrilled that this model of education has taken root in Qatar and look forward to a long partnership."

CAPTION: Valley Forge Military Academy & College has entered into an agreement with Doha, Qatar-based Global Institute Studies (GSI) to establish the Valley Forge Academy -- the first international American school for boys there. Pictured at the news conference announcing the school are: Colonel Stuart B. Helgeson, USMCR (Ret) President of Valley Forge Military Academy and College, 3rd to right. From left: Clare Sharp, Lower School Principal of Valley Forge Academy Qatar, 2nd to left Mr. Abdulla Nasser Al-Naemi, General Manager of Aspire Zone, 3rd to left Natalie A. Baker, Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Qatar, Middle left Eng. Saad Ebrahim Almuhannadi, Chairman of Valley Forge Academy Qatar, middle right H.E. Dr. Ibrahim Bin Saleh Al-Naimi, Under Secretary Minister of Education and Higher Education, 2nd to right Mr. Omar Al Namaa, Undersecretary of Special Education Affairs and right Dr Mohamed Dobashi, Managing Director of Valley Forge Academy Qatar.

Valley Forge Military Academy and College has nearly 100 years of history, successfully educating global leaders, including presidents of countries, senior government officials, professional athletes, as well as many graduates of Qatari nationals.

Valley Forge Academy Qatar will model itself around the Five Cornerstones, benefitting from a governance overlap and shared co-curricular programs with VFMAC US. The Five Cornerstones are: Academic Excellence, Character Development, Personal Motivation, Physical Development, and Leadership.

Caption: Valley Forge Military Academy & College has entered into an agreement with Doha, Qatar-based Global Institute Studies (GSI) to establish the Valley Forge Academy -- the first international American school for boys there. Pictured at the news conference announcing the school are: (far right) Colonel Stuart B. Helgeson, USMCR (Ret), President of Valley Forge Military Academy and College, (left) Natalie A. Baker, Chargé d'Affaires of U.S. Embassy in Qatar and (middle) Clare Sharp, Lower School Principal of Valley Forge Academy Qatar.

Eng. Saad Ebrahim Almuhannadi, Chairman of Valley Forge Academy Qatar said, "Our partnership with Valley Forge Military Academy and College to open Qatar's campus reflects the need to educate young men in Qatar with the best education available in the region to support the country's vision for its youth, to grow into responsible men that will create a prosperous, successful future for the State of Qatar, the region, and the world at large."

Caption: The Valley Forge Academy in Qatar has great support in Doha. At the news conference announcing the school are: (from left) Mr. Omar Al Namaa, Undersecretary for Special Education Affairs, (2nd from left) H.E. Dr. Ibrahim Bin Saleh Al-Naimi, Under Secretary Minister of Education and Higher Education, (middle) Eng. Saad Ebrahim Almuhannadi, Chairman of Valley Forge Academy Qatar, (2nd from right) Mr. Abdulla Nasser Al-Naemi, General Manager of Aspire Zone, and (right) Nasser Abdallah Al-Hajri, PR/Communications Director of Aspire Zone.

The state-of-the-art campus in what is known as the Aspire Zone 2, Valley Forge Academy Qatar will deliver an American curriculum while focusing on Qatari culture, Arabic language and Islamic teachings combined with physical excellence.

Overall, Valley Forge Academy Qatar's intent is to create Qatar's leaders of tomorrow in Business, Social, Academic, Diplomatic, Sports, Research, Engineering and Education by providing a holistic learning environment to enable graduates to become educated and disciplined citizens of character.

Caption: With Colonel Stuart B. Helgeson, USMCR (Ret), President of Valley Forge Military Academy and College right) are Michael Pointer, Public Diplomacy Officer at the U.S. Embassy, Doha, Qatar (left) and Clare Sharp, Lower School Principal of Valley Forge Academy Qatar (right).

"Valley Forge Academy, Qatar is tangible acknowledgement that the VFMAC model of education works, and that the education of young men must include more than what can be obtained from textbooks alone," said Colonel Helgeson. "With this institution's commitment to educate the whole person, it is striding toward educating future leaders not only for Qatar but the world over."

Similar to VFMAC US, Valley Forge Academy Qatar will offer unique programs in STEM activities, Sports, e-Sports, academic competitions including Debate Team and Model UN, and Music and Theatre contribute to the growth of its students outside the classroom.

"Both institutions bear great responsibility to those students entrusted to our care. We have a charge to grow them into students of the world and leaders of tomorrow - to help them envision something more and something better, and to help them find their roles in it," said Colonel Helgeson. "As we lead them, we do so with obligation and authority - and that is a privilege beyond measure. I am glad for this partnership in this mission."

The Valley Forge Academy Qatar is set to open in August 2022.

Contact: Lisa Packer lpacker@vfmac.edu, +1 215/460-8333

SOURCE: Valley Forge Military Academy and College

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/692374/Valley-Forge-Military-Academy-College-Partners-To-Establish-Valley-Forge-Academy-in-Doha-Qatar-World-Class-American-Curriculum-With-Arabic-Language-and-Islamic-Values-Focus