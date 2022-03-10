Fact.MR: Vacuum Pumps Market to Register 7% CAGR Amid Rising Application in Industrial Manufacturing Sector

Over 86% of Vacuum Pumps Sales to be Contributed by the U.S.; Application in Oil & Gas Industry to Boost Revenue

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest market report, Fact.MR focuses on the key trends influencing the in the vacuum pumps market. It also provides compelling insights on growth drivers and opportunities through leading segments including pump type, lubrication, application, mechanism, pressure, flow, end use vertical, and regions.

Fact.MR - A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The vacuum pumps market is anticipated to surpass US$ 719.09 Mn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2022-2032). The overall demand in the market is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,415 Mn.

Increasing use of vacuum pumps for drying, evaporation, assembling, material handling, and others will drive the sales in the market over the coming years. Apart from this, growing demand for suction pumps for mechanical ventilators among the healthcare providers and equipment manufacturers will further create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

High demand for vacuum pumps across diverse industries including agriculture, food processing, packaging, pharmaceutical, mining, and others is anticipated to increase the sales two-fold in the upcoming decade.

Growing use of solar panels, and 4G and 5G network testing is increasing the demand for vacuum pumps in semiconductors and electronics industries. This, in turn, is boosting the market.

Furthermore, vacuum pumps are essential in ensuring the quality of food and for aseptic packaging of food products. Hence, stringent government regulations imposed for food packaging safety and quality are likely to increase the demand for vacuum pumps in food and beverages industry.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), sterility testing is a part of the stability protocol including human drugs, biologics, and others as per the stringent regulations under the Container and Closure System Integrity Testing. This is anticipated to boost the demand for vacuum pumps for aseptic packaging.

Report Attributes Details Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 719.09 Mn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 1,415 Mn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 7%

Key Takeaways:

In terms of end use, the chemical & petrochemical segment is projected to register growth at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Based on lubrication-type, dry vacuum pumps are estimated to reach US$ 360 Mn by 2032 owing to increasing cases of oil contamination in various application areas.

by 2032 owing to increasing cases of oil contamination in various application areas. In the pump type segment, the regenerative application vacuum pumps is anticipated to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 8% by 2032.

China is estimated to hold 45% of the overall share due to the rising investments in the electronics & semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries.

is estimated to hold 45% of the overall share due to the rising investments in the electronics & semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries. Germany vacuum pumps market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5%, leading the growth in Europe .

vacuum pumps market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5%, leading the growth in . The U.S. is expected to account for 86% of the market share in 2022 on the back of increasing application of vacuum pumps in oil & gas, semiconductor, and other sectors.

Growth Drivers:

Growing focus on energy consumption in oil and gas industry will fuel the demand for liquid vacuum pumps

Rising development of smart cities and proliferation of IoT applications, will broaden the scope for the vacuum pumps in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

As per Fact.MR, the market is moderately fragmented. Tier-1 players including Atlas Copco, Edwards, and Gardner Denver will hold majority of market share through 2022.

Prominent manufacturers operating in the global vacuum pumps market strengthening their global footprints by increasing their manufacturing capabilities. Some of the manufacturers are updating their product line to gain competitive edge in the market.

For instance,

January 2022 : Atlas Copco acquired HHV Pumps Pvt. Ltd, which is a manufacturer specializing in the design and fabrication of vacuum pumps and systems deployed in numerous industrial applications.

Atlas Copco acquired HHV Pumps Pvt. Ltd, which is a manufacturer specializing in the design and fabrication of vacuum pumps and systems deployed in numerous industrial applications. August 2021 : EDS designed the best dry screw vacuum pump with contaminant handling capabilities even in harsh chemical and industrial environments. This EDS range of pumps is available in both water-cooled and air versions.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Atlas Copco

Ebara Corporation

Busch Vacuum Solution

Edwards (Atlas Copco)

Leybold GmbH

ULVAC

Becker Pumps Corporation

Garder Denver Inc. ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Gebr. Becker GmbH

Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH

KNF Neuberger Inc.

Sihi Group B.V (Flowserve)

Tuthill Corporation

Vooner FloGard Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Vacuum Pumps Market

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis on the global vacuum pumps market providing unbiased analysis for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This survey also reveals the growth of technology in the vacuum pumps market with detailed segmentation as follows:

By Pump Type

Positive Displacement Vacuum Pumps

Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps





Rotary Screw Pumps





Rotary Root Pumps

Dry Vacuum Pumps

Dry Screw Vacuum Pumps





Dry Scroll Vacuum Pumps





Dry Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps





Dry Clan & Hook Pumps





Others

Centrifugal Vacuum Pumps

Momentum Transfer Vacuum Pumps

Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps





Turbo Molecular Vacuum Pumps

Regenerative Application Vacuum Pumps

By Lubrication

Dry Vacuum Pumps

Wet Vacuum Pumps

By Application

Assembly

Conveying

Dehydration/Drying

Engine Testing

Evaporation & Distillation

Filling

Holding/Chucking

Manufacturing

Material Handling

Thermoforming

Other Applications

By Mechanism

Gas Transfer Vacuum Pump

Gas Binding Vacuum Pump

By Pressure

Rough Vacuum Pumps (10.3 mbar-1 mbar)

Medium Vacuum (Pumps 1 mbar-10-3 mbar)

High Vacuum Pumps (10-3mbar-10-7 mbar)

Ultra-High Vacuum Pumps (10-7 mbar-10-12 mbar)

Extreme High Vacuum Pumps (less than 10-12 mbar)

By Flow

Vacuum Pumps Upto 85 ACFM

Vacuum Pumps Upto 150 ACFM

Vacuum Pumps Upto 550 ACFM

Vacuum Pumps Upto 1500 ACFM

Vacuum Pumps Upto 4500 ACFM

Vacuum Pumps Upto 8500 ACFM

Vacuum Pumps Upto 15000 ACFM

Vacuum Pumps Upto 17000 ACFM

By End Use Vertical

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Chemical & Petrochemical

Electronics & Semiconductors

Food & Beverage

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Mining & Construction

Oil & Gas

Packing

Power Generation

Other End User Verticals

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Vacuum Pumps Market Report

Which are the key trends boosting global vacuum pumps market?

At what rate is global vacuum pumps market expected to grow during the forecast period (2022-2032)?

What was the market revenue of the vacuum pumps market in 2021?

Which region holds the largest share in the global vacuum market?

What is the expected market valuation of the vacuum pumps market during 2022-2032?

Who are the leading players operating in the global vacuum market?

