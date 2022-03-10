TX Group / Key word(s): Annual Results
'With organic growth in revenues of 6 per cent, we can look back with satisfaction on the 2021 financial year. Above all, we can be proud of the performance of our employees and management. With our heavily used digital platforms and our traditional newspapers and magazines, they have contributed to a functioning society and public well-being during a difficult time.'
Key results for 2021
Thanks to a solid operating performance and the economic recovery, the TX Group has recorded organic growth of 6 per cent for 2021. Operating costs were also reduced compared with the previous year. All companies - TX Markets, Goldbach, 20 Minuten and Tamedia - played a part in achieving the gratifying increase in operating income.
Retirement of Pierre Lamunière from the Board of Directors
Dividend
Alternative key performance figures
Detailed information on how the alternative key performance figures are derived can be found at tx.group/en/investor-relations/alternative-performance-figures
TX Markets: JobCloud shows outstanding performance across the board
Goldbach: TV advertising the main driver behind solid operating income
20 Minuten: Normalised operating income doubled
Tamedia: Cost savings more than compensate for a slight decline in revenues
Group & Ventures: Revenues from Ventures grew by 15 per cent, without the effects of disposals
Detailed information on the normalised consolidated income statement can be found on page 44 of the Annual Report.
Organisational details
Media conference in German today, 10 March 2022
Analysts' conference in English today, 10 March 2022
Annual General Meeting on Friday, 8 April 2022
Contact
About TX Group
End of ad hoc announcement
