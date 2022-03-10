Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Personnel
Reinach, March 10, 2022 - Evolva (SIX:EVE) today reports full-year 2021 total revenue of CHF 9.9 million. Product-related revenues grew 40% from CHF 6.6 million to CHF 9.1 million, with all business segments contributing to the growth. During 2021, the company significantly strengthened its manufacturing network, paving the way for future growth and profitability improvements. Leadership is reinforced and a clear focus set on realizing the commercial potential going forward.
Business and Corporate Highlights:
Financial Highlights:
Outlook 2022:
Commenting on the full year 2021, Christian Wichert, CEO of Evolva, said: 'While we achieved a 40% growth of product-related revenues in 2021, the momentum in the second half-year remained subdued which contributed to a dispointing operating profitability. On the positive side, we were able to optimize our production setup as well as our network with manufacturing partners. This lays the foundation for the required positive gross profit and ultimately for positive cashflows.'
Christian Wichert added on his first impressions as CEO of Evolva: 'During my first weeks at Evolva, I encountered a very committed and motivated team. I was pleased to see that we are well positioned to capitalize on the megatrend of nature-based products in the sweet spot of health, wellness and sustainability. Collaborating closely with our Board of Directors, we strive to boost our commercial performance and making gradual steps towards profitability.'
Key figures
1) Extraordinary Impairment: Non-recurring Impairment charge of patents and patent applications
2) Extraordinary operating expenses: Costs related to previous years' government contracts
3) Includes adjustment for CHF 0.5 million extraordinary cost of goods sold in 2021
Outlook 2022
Evolva expects ongoing growing demand for its Flavors & Fragrances as well as Health Ingredients products. Despite recent and other persisting geopolitical uncertainties and under the assumption of a fading-out pandemic, Evolva is expecting to increase revenues by 50% at constant currencies to CHF 15 million. This is in line with and extends the strong growth trajectory in product-related revenues (CAGR 2017-21 of +46% p.a.).
Gross contribution is expected to be positive throughout the year, with a forecast gross contribution margin in the double-digit range for FY2022.
The reinforced leadership, significantly strengthened manufacturing network and strong supporting market trends provide a promising platform for future growth. Evolva's Board of Directors together with the leadership team are currently reviewing the company's strategy to enable the company to capture its full value potential. The revised strategy and mid-term targets will be presented at the latest on occasion of the half-year report in August 2022.
The Annual Report 2021 as well as the FY 2021 annual results presentation are available at https://evolva.com/financial-data/full-year-results/.
Evolva will hold a conference call and related audio webcast with media and the financial community today, March 10, at 9.00am CET.
Important dates
April 12, 2022 Annual General Meeting
August 25, 2022 Half-year Results 2022
