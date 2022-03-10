Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Sungrow to Supply Israel's Largest Standalone Energy Storage Project

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, forged a contract together with Afcon to supply the company's latest liquid cooled energy storage system solution to a 16 MW/64 MWh project in Israel. As Israel's largest standalone energy storage plant, the project is set to be integrated with the "Dalia Power Station" -- the largest privately contracted Power Plant in the country.

The Dalia Power Station, owned and operated by Dalia Power Energies Ltd., is a 912 MW combined-cycle natural gas-fired plant in Israel, boasting 8% of the total electricity production of Israel.

Located at the site of the Dalia Power Station, the energy storage project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023. The integration of storage enables the gas generators to be turned down immediately without impacting reliability, as well as enabling them to operate at optimal efficiency when they are turned on, dramatically improving gas-fired stations' speed and flexibility, resulting in improved efficiencies and lower emissions.

This agreement designates Sungrow to provide its ST2752UX energy storage system unit and its power conversion system (PCS) SC5000UD-MV, enclosures as well as providing maintenance services on this tranche of project. The innovative liquid cooled energy storage solution slashes capital and operating expenses due to its pre-assembled and easy installation design as well as a more effective cell working environment which substantially slows down the capacity loss rate. Furthermore, it enables a smaller footprint given the back-to-back installation structure, which perfectly meets the demand of the existing gas-fired power plant and its land constraints.

With Dalia Power Energies acting as lead Independent Power Producer (IPP) and playing a proactive role in paving the way to the energy transition, the EPC company Afcon EPC Division leads on the full planning, procurement and execution, as well as operation and maintenance of the project for quite a long time.

"As we move towards a more sustainable future, energy storage will improve the stability of the grid by vitalizing a variety of existing assets, such as gas, to gain more efficiency and more sustainability. We welcome Afcon as an experienced EPC contractor and Sungrow as a well referenced supplier that has global footprints on energy storage and offers the future-proof liquid cooled technology that fits our demand well," said Yuval Peleg, VP Engineering & Operation from Dalia Power Energies.

"We value the highly precise expertise and 25-year trusted experience of Sungrow. We look forward to collaborating closely with Sungrow to build and operate the lasting and sustainable project in the coming months," commented Yaki Spanko, Afcon EPC Division Manager.

Lewis Li, General Manager of Sungrow Europe said, "Sungrow is delighted to team up with the best-in-class entities such as Dalia and Afcon to deliver another landmark project in Israel. Dalia and Afcon have a shared passion and dedication to the energy industry, which is strongly aligned with Sungrow's mission of 'Clean power for all'. This project is the very start for us to team up together to genuinely help accelerate climate action at scale."

"As an early entrant in the Israel solar and storage market, Sungrow offers competitive products and services backed by a professional local team including sales, technical support, and after-sale services," said Tzvi Ben David, General Manager of Sungrow Israel. "The Company signed a 430MWh liquid cooled ESS package agreement in Israel at the end of 2021, adding to an already impressive track record of ESS milestones across the globe."

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions and EV charging station solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

About Afcon

The Afcon Holdings Group has led the Israeli market for decades, bringing its remarkable experience to bear on developing unique, comprehensive solutions for multi-system projects and technologies. Traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, the Group specializes in infrastructure, electromechanical systems, control and automation, and communication, no matter how challenging or complex the project.

