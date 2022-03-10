DJ TELOS FOUNDATION: Telos Blockchain Joins Bloktopia's Metaverse

Telos, a robust layer 1 backbone provider for Web 3.0

Metaverse takes on virtual space in Bloktopia

New York, New York | March 09, 2022 03:26 PM Eastern Standard Time

Telos Blockchain (Tlos) has become a virtual tenant of Bloktopia and is already organizing to put that space to good work. With Bloktopia now ready to launch its Alpha, the Telos team will be able to use the space as a virtual meeting room for all its AMAs (ask me anything - meetings). Telos has plenty to talk about regarding its recently launched Ethereum Virtual Machine (tEVM), its decentralized file storage system (dStor), its roadmap and a metaverse environment just seems like the perfect setting for these talks. After all, both the tEVM and dStor can and will be used to power the needs of Web 3.0 based dApps.

"Bloktopia's metaverse is a positive step in Web 3.0 adoption and the Telos team is eager to jump in feet first. This is just the beginning of a multi-trillion-dollar industry, and this is just the first step of our grand metaverse ambitions."

Telos is a 3rd Generation, ESG compliant layer 1 blockchain that has been executing energyefficient smart contracts uninterrupted since 2018. Every transaction on the Telos Network uses less than 0.000002 kWh of energy per transaction and costs end users zero to near zero in gas fees. Telos can generate blocks / smart contracts for Solidity, Native C++ and Vyper faster than any other chain. The network's core strength stems from its tight use of C++ and custom Wasm runtime environment. It is super-efficient and is one of the main reasons why Web 3.0 dApps can deliver instant transactions while using Telos.

Telos is already capable of sustainably delivering hundreds of millions of almost fee-less transactions per day before any future sharding / rollups. The Metaverse will need this level of capacity to thrive. Telos' current capacity is sufficient to handle the transaction needs of every single existing layer 1 chain, including all their future forecasted growth for the next decade.

With any one of the following third-party comparisons, one can clearly see for themselves some of the proven strengths of Telos.

Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Fantom and Telos vs the Clock

Telos vs Fantom

Telos vs Avalanche vs Binance Smart Chain vs Ethereum

For Web 3.0 commerce and entertainment to thrive, dApps need speed, capacity, affordability, energy efficiency, decentralization and even decentralized file storage. P2P file storage is precisely why Telos dStor was developed. dStor is a decentralized peer-to-peer cloud-based file storage system that is fully integrated into the Telos architecture. With dStor, individual users, collectors, digital graphic artists, musicians, filmmakers and gaming companies can store all their digital Web

3.0 content seamlessly and simultaneously. This storage capability is available in all global regions, in a decentralized environment and for prices far lower than conventional services that only have single-region availability.

*Developer Alert:

Telos Spark Hackathon - 100,000 Tlos for First place!

Live now! - Register Here

Telos Ignite Grant Program - 12 million over 4 years!

Live now! - Register Here

The next era of blockchain will be very exciting for both developers and end users alike. Keep an eye out for our virtual meetings on bloktopia!

