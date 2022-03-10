SES-IMAGOTAG: Walmart and SES-imagotag Expand Strategic Relationship Across the U.S.

Walmart and SES-imagotag

Expand Strategic Relationship

Across the U.S.

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, today announced that they will expand their strategic relationship with Walmart to digitize the shelf-edge. This expansion comes as the result of the successful implementation of their pilot store in the Arkansas region.

The pilot successfully implemented key technological advances to optimize associate productivity and customer experience and will now be expanded to a much larger set of locations across the country.

Walmart will utilize the full VUSION OS platform and VUSION IoT Cloud platform, allowing them to scale to hundreds of millions of cloud-connected IoT devices. They will also implement SES-imagotag IoT Radio Protocol, allowing them to seamlessly integrate with existing Wi-Fi unlocking a simple and fast roll-out while also delivering the highest standards in IoT security.

"As we continue to innovate, it is important that we develop strategic relationships to make sure we are staying out in front of the latest technology. With SES imagotag's digital solutions, we will be able to offer best-in-class technology to improve our customer experience. We are encouraged by what we've seen so far in this pilot and we're excited to bring the next evolution of digital shelf display to more stores in 2022. - John Crecelius, Senior Vice President, Merchant Transformation, Next Generation and Last Mile Delivery Product, Walmart U.S.

SES-imagotag has also put sustainability at the core of its corporate and product strategy with the recent launch of the VUSIONe program, in alignment with the objectives of Walmart's sustainability program Gigaton. VUSIONe encompasses 30 years of experience in IOT and sets the highest sustainability standards within the ESL industry. Walmart will immediately benefit from the optimized energy management solutions, increased usage of recyclable material, reduced packaging and leaner supply chain & logistics proposed by SES-imagotag and its partners.

Philippe Bottine, CEO North America at SES-imagotag concluded: "We are truly honored to be partnering with such an amazing leader. Walmart's teams are permanently thinking outside the box, relentlessly putting the customer and associates at the forefront of everything they do, and they've helped us better serve our customers in many ways too. We are thankful to work with them and to be able to innovate towards a better and more sustainable retail."

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform

SES-imagotag is a fast-growing retail tech company, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, with revenues of €290 million. The company is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailers around the world in Europe, Asia, and America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy, and integrity; enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content; and increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allows them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

www.ses-imagotag.com

Ticker symbol: SESL - ISIN: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SES SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris

Contact

SHAN - Investor Relations and Financial Communications

Aliénor Kuentz: Tel: +33 (0)1 42 86 82 45 / sesimagotag@shan.fr

