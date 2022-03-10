- (PLX AI) - Italgas FY revenue EUR 1,370.8 million vs. estimate EUR 1,374 million.
- • FY EBITDA EUR 1,008.9 million vs. estimate EUR 1,008 million
- • FY EBIT adjusted EUR 583.2 million
- • Cash generation has also increased considerably, with cash flow from operating activities at end 2021 totaling EUR 831.9 million
- • Says risk of a prolonged interruption of the injection of natural gas into the distribution infrastructures would be mitigated by the actions already in place and/or being studied at national and European level, such as the optimization of storage, the diversification of supply sources and the increase in domestic production
